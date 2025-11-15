Haryana CM urges Poonia Khap to guide youths in right direction, keep them away from drugs

Hisar, Nov 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday urged the 'Poonia Khap' to guide the young generation in the right direction to make them empowered and keep them away from drugs.

Addressing an event organised by the All Haryana Sarvajati Punia Samaj in Kharak Punia village here to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dada Badhdev Ji Poonia, he said Badhdev Ji's life teaches people that when society is disciplined, every problem becomes easier to solve.

He always inspired society to make truth, discipline, and brotherhood the fundamental principles of life, the chief minister said.

Saini said Dada Badhdev assured that a Khap, which stands for the welfare of society, never weakens. The 'Poonia Khap' has always given paramount importance to the country, society, and public interest, he added.

During the event, Saini touched upon the 'Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' launched recently by the state government, under which the eligible women are being provided monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100 since November.

The Haryana government has earmarked Rs 5,000 crore for the scheme in the state budget, he said. "We will gradually hike the allocation." Notably, the scheme, launched on September 25, is open to both married and unmarried women in the age group of 23 to 60 years, and belonging to families with an annual income of up to Rs 1 lakh.

He announced that the school in Kharak Punia village would be upgraded to a Model Sanskriti School, providing high-quality education to children.

The chief minister also announced the construction of a community centre and the opening of a library in Kharak Punia.

The state government is celebrating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in a grand manner, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on November 25 to attend the programme, Saini said. PTI COR CHS NSD NSD