Haryana CM visits Anil Vij's residence, wishes him speedy recovery after leg fracture

Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday visited the Ambala Cantt residence of Minister Anil Vij, who had recently suffered a fracture, and enquired about his well-being.

Vij, the transport, energy and labour minister, recently fractured both his legs after slipping in his bathroom at his Ambala residence. He was advised at least three weeks of rest by the doctors. As a result, he has been unable to attend the ongoing budget session of the Haryana Assembly.

In a post in Hindi on X, Saini said, "I extend my best wishes to him and pray to God for his swift and complete recovery so that he once again becomes actively engaged in 'janseva' (public service)." Vij's brothers, Rajinder Vij and Kapil Vij, were also present during Saini's visit.

A few days ago, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also visited Vij's residence and wished him a speedy recovery.