Haryana CM visits cowshed in Pinjore, inaugurates compressed biogas plant

Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday visited a cowshed in Pinjore and inaugurated a compressed biogas plant.

Speaking on the occasion, Saini appealed to the people of the state to work towards making Haryana green, prosperous and clean.

The chief minister participated as a chief guest in a programme organised at Kamdhenu Gaushala Seva Sadan in Pinjore of Panchkula district and offered his services at the 'gaushala' (cowshed), an official statement said.

He inaugurated the compressed biogas plant, and laid the foundation for a cow cremation centre and a new shed, the statement said.

He also announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh to the Kamdhenu Gaushala Seva Sadan.

The chief minister said Haryana had only 215 gaushalas with around 1,074 cattle. Ever since the BJP government took charge, the number of registered gaushalas has increased to 650, in which about four lakh cows are being taken care of, he said.

Saini said thousands of cows are safe in the "gau abhyarans" (cow sanctuaries) in Panipat, Hisar and Panchkula. The government has allocated Rs 270 crore as a grant for cattle fodder. In the last financial year, Rs 166 crore was given to 608 gaushalas for the same, he added.

He also said the government is working on various plans to support cow welfare. The land designated for grazing will be provided to gaushalas to grow fodder for cattle, he said.

Saini said the government has set a target of natural farming on one lakh acres of land in this financial year and encouraged farmers to adopt natural farming methods.

BJP MLA from Kalka, Shakti Rani Sharma, was also present on the occasion. PTI SUN KSS KSS