Haryana CM visits Kamakhya temple in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Saturday morning.

Accompanied by his wife, the senior BJP leader prayed for the peace and prosperity of all at the 'shaktipeeth', situated atop Nilachal hills in the city.

"Visited the historic Kamakhya temple atop Nilachal hills in Guwahati and offered my prayers," Saini posted on X, sharing a video of his visit.

"I prayed to Ma Kamakhya, the embodiment of Shakti, for happiness, peace and prosperity of my people of Haryana," he said.

Saini also pledged his lifelong devotion to the goddess. PTI SSG SOM