Haryana CM warns against crop procurement lapses, releases funds under welfare scheme

Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the state government is fully committed to procuring every grain of farmers' produce at minimum support price, and warned of strict action against officials if found involved in irregularities.

Chairing a meeting on crop procurement, Saini directed the concerned officials to ensure strict field-level monitoring during the procurement season.

Any collusion between officials and commission agents will attract heavy penalties, Saini said, adding that end-to-end monitoring from the farms to mandis will be carried out through the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal.

He also said that any fraudulent procurement will not be tolerated and instructed the concerned departments to ensure transparency and accountability at every level.

Later, Saini released Rs 217.36 crore to 5,794 beneficiaries under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana-I (DAYALU).

Officials said Rs 1,881.35 crore has so far been disbursed to nearly 50,000 beneficiaries under the scheme, which provides financial aid to low-income families for accidental death or permanent disability.

Saini said that reforms have been introduced to improve transparency, including linking death and disability certificates with the Parivar Pehchan Patra, and transferring the benefits directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

Chairing a state-level review meeting of the ‘Samadhan Shivir’, Saini directed the deputy commissioners to ensure wide publicity of grievance redressal camps so that citizens become aware of their dates and timings.

Complaints should not be closed until they are fully resolved, he said, warning officials of strict action for negligence.

More than 17,600 complaints have been resolved through Samadhan Shivirs in the past six months, officials said. PTI VSD ARI