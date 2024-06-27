Haryana CM warns Gurugram officials on cleanliness, inaugurates cloth bag vending machines

Gurugram, Jun 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday warned officials of action if they are unable to ensure desired cleanliness standards in Gurugram within a week.

In a move to encourage people to avoid single-use plastics, cloth bag vending machines were inaugurated by Saini. The machines will be installed at several public places across the city, officials said.

He also flagged off 50 new electric vehicles for door-to-door garbage collection, they added.

Speaking to reporters after a public grievance committee meeting here, he said he would himself inspect the city's cleanliness after a week and order action against officials found neglecting their responsibilities.

The chief minister chaired the meeting of District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee and resolved 19 of the 20 matters included in the agenda.

He directed officials to transfer Mayfield Garden Society to the municipal corporation within a week if the property tax are not deposited within a week and attach the properties of the builder.

He also ordered action against the accountant of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority who wrongly measured a pond area in Noorpur village.

Before the meeting, Saini flagged off 50 new electric vehicles for door-to-door garbage collection. With this, the total number of such vehicles has now exceeded 500, a senior official said.

The new e-vehicles flagged off by the chief minister will not only speed up the garbage collection from households but will also help to protect the environment, the official said.

The official mentioned that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram is working diligently to improve cleanliness, including door-to-door garbage collection, by increasing vehicles and machinery.

Nineteen Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers are monitoring cleanliness in all wards. Under the SWEEP initiative, garbage collection and dumping are being closely watched, with secondary points like Khandsa and Vatika Chowk converted to zero garbage points, the official added.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister inaugurated cloth bag vending machines under the campaign to eradicate single-use plastic and polythene carry bags from Gurugram, according to officials.

These machines will soon be installed at various public places across the city. People can get cloth bags by inserting Rs 10 coin or using UPI, they said.

Saini also inaugurated sanitary pad vending machines, which will allow for the disposal of used pads and provide new ones as well, they added.