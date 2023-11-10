Haryana CM's flying squad unearths fake certificate racket, UP man booked

Gurugram, Nov 10 (PTI) A man from Uttar Pradesh has been booked for allegedly forging fake birth and death certificates after Haryana chief minister's flying squad unearthed the racket, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

The accused, a native of UP's Mainpuri, would make the certificates entirely online without any supporting documents for a charge of Rs 500. The certificates would have a barcode, scanning which would lead to a fake health department website, making it appear “genuine”, they said.

Police said an FIR was registered at Sector 29 police station in the matter, and added that the accused is yet to be arrested.

According to the complaint filed by Inspector Dharmbir Singh of the intelligence department, two persons – Subhash Nagar resident Kanwaljeet and Suman Rani, a constable working in Sushant Lok police station – posed as fake customers to trap the accused and approached him for a birth certificate. When they received the certificate, police scanned the barcode on it.

Advertisment

“When the barcode on the birth certificate was scanned, the website of the health department opened. When this certificate was verified by the MCG (Municipal Corporation of Gurugram), it was revealed to be fake,” the complaint read.

The CM flying squad, with the help of the cyber cell, traced the mobile number to belong to Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, it said.

“The CM flying Squad has found in its investigation that the person makes fake birth and death certificates by charging Rs 500 for each. People used to connect with this person through mobile only,” Inspector Singh said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Sukhbir Singh under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 197 (issuing or signing false certificate) of the IPC and Section 66D of Information Technology (IT) Act at Sector 29 police station on Thursday, police said.

A senior police officer said that they are trying to arrest the accused who is absconding. PTI COR SKY SKY