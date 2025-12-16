Haryana comes up with new guidelines for issuance of fire safety certificates

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) Haryana has notified a set of new guidelines for the issuance and renewal of Fire Safety Certificates (FSC), replacing the old procedure with a technology-driven, transparent and time-bound mechanism, an official statement said.

Framed under the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022, the policy introduces an empanelled agency system along with an automated online approval process, significantly reducing procedural delays.

Under the revised procedure, the FSC, both for new applications and renewals, will be issued automatically through an online portal once the application is supported by a certification report from an empanelled agency.

This policy, notified on December 9, is expected to substantially cut down inspection-related bottlenecks and enhance predictability for applicants, the statement said.

Financial Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management) Sumita Misra said the new system aims to ensure faster service delivery without compromising on safety standards.

To ensure transparency and impartiality, the agency assigned for inspection will be selected randomly by the online system for the concerned division.

At the same time, the policy retains strong government oversight. A mandatory physical verification of 25 per cent of cases by a fire officer and 10 per cent of cases by the joint director (Technical) will be carried out on a random basis within 30 days of certificate issuance.

The agencies must meet stringent eligibility criteria, including the requirement that the lead member possesses a Bachelor of Engineering (Fire) or equivalent qualification, with a minimum of four years of experience in fire protection systems or service in a government fire department.

These agencies will conduct fire safety audits, including assessment of fire hazards, electrical safety, verification of sprinklers and hydrants, and emergency preparedness.

The new policy is scheduled to be fully implemented by March 31, 2026, marking a significant reform in Haryana's fire safety regulatory framework, it said.