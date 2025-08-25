Haryana committed to a clean Yamuna: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday reaffirmed the state's commitment to clean the Yamuna and claimed that during the tenure of the AAP government in Delhi, the condition of the river had severely deteriorated.

"No concrete steps were actually taken on the ground to clean the Yamuna by the previous Delhi governments," Saini said in the state Assembly here.

Responding to a connected matter raised by opposition members, Saini said that 16,000 metric tonnes of waste has been removed from the Yamuna over the past four months.

He said that sewage treatment plants (STPs) are also being established in Delhi as part of efforts to clean the river.

Yamuna is now becoming cleaner, he said.

Saini had recently said that a joint committee comprising senior officials of the Central Water Commission (CWC) and Haryana and Delhi governments will be constituted to make the Yamuna river clean on the lines of the Ganga river.

This committee will not only focus on the cleaning of the river but also work towards resolving other related issues.

Saini had attended a meeting on "Inter-State Coordination Related to Yamuna Water Rejuvenation" chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister, C R Patil, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

He had said that rejuvenation of the Yamuna is the top priority of both the Haryana and Delhi governments and assured that people that they will soon witness a clean and rejuvenated river. PTI SUN RT RT