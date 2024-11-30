Haryana committed to strengthen healthcare, promote research: Health Minister Rao

Gurugram, Nov 30 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao has emphasised the state's commitment to strengthen its healthcare system and promote research through prioritised and dedicated initiatives, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Addressing the 34th annual conference of the North Zone Urological Society of India -- NZ-USICON-24 -- here on Friday evening, Rao said that health and well-being of its citizens has always been a top priority for the Haryana government, an official statement said.

The government is committed to fostering an environment that encourages medical excellence and innovation, she added.

"Haryana has always been at the forefront of promoting healthcare initiatives, and events like this are crucial for advancing medical science and patient care," Rao told the gathering.

Advertisment

She also expressed hope that the conference would play a significant role in addressing health challenges, advancing cutting-edge research, and promoting skill development among medical professionals.

Rao further urged the organisers to share the meaningful outcomes of the conference so that the government can leverage the valuable suggestions of the medical professionals to further improve healthcare facilities in the state.

The health minister also visited an exhibition showcasing the latest medical innovations, besides releasing a souvenir of the Urological Society of India.

Advertisment

Dr SP Yadav, one of the organisers, informed the minister that over a thousand young urologists from the northern region are taking part in the conference where more than 10 live surgeries being performed at various hospitals in Gurugram are being broadcast.

The progress of the Haryana Urology Association, which has grown from 12 members to a strength of more than 80, was also shared with Rao, officials said. PTI COR ARI