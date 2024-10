Chandigarh, Oct 8 (PTI) Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan is leading from the Hodal assembly seat in the state, according to Election Commission trends.

Bhan was leading by a margin of 1,919 votes from his nearest rival and BJP nominee Harinder Singh.

Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday. PTI CHS SUN VSD DV DV