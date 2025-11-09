Haryana Cong decides to take 'vote theft' issue to masses, hold statewide protests

Chandigarh, Nov 9 (PTI) The Congress' Haryana unit on Sunday decided to take Rahul Gandhi's allegation that the 2024 assembly polls in the state were "stolen" to the masses and hold statewide protests on the issue.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha made the allegation last week, and cited electoral roll data to claim that 25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to ensure its victory.

On Sunday, the Haryana unit of the party held a meeting in New Delhi and decided that special teams would be formed to investigate and document alleged incidents of "electoral malpractices and vote theft" during the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls.

After the meeting, Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the Congress will raise the "vote theft" issue strongly. "This is an issue not just of Haryana, but of the entire country. The BJP is destroying democracy "like a termite".

"Protests will be held in every district in Haryana... In the first phase, a protest will be held in Karnal on November 12. The Congress will take to the streets to save democracy and the constitution," he said in Delhi.

Kumari Selja, who is an MP from Sirsa, told reporters that it was decided that the "vote theft" issue would be taken to the masses. "Facts have been presented by Rahul Gandhi in detail... We have decided to hold programmes in all districts," she said.

The party also decided that public meetings will be held at the district and block levels in Haryana on the "vote theft" issue, a statement said.

"Party workers will establish direct communication with the public so that the truth can be brought to light. The Congress' highest goal is to restore the rights of Haryana's voters and protect democracy," it said.

At the meeting, coordinators were appointed for all districts to strengthen the party organisation at the grassroots level. It was also decided that the public will be apprised "with the truth" on the "vote theft" issue.

The meeting, chaired by the party's Haryana in-charge B K Hariprasad, was attended by several leaders, including Bhupinder Hooda, state Congress chief Rao Narender Singh, Lok Sabha MPs Kumari Selja, Deepender Singh Hooda, Jai Prakash, Satpal Brahmachari and Varun Chaudhary.

Several party MLAs, former MPs, ex-MLAs, presidents of all District Congress Committees, AICC office-bearers from Haryana, and state-level heads of all departments and cells of the party were also present there.

The BJP won 48 seats in the 2024 Haryana elections, while the Congress, which several exit polls predicted would win, bagged 37 seats. The INLD won two seats while Independent candidates bagged three in the 90-member assembly.