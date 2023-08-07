Haryana Cong delegation to visit Nuh Tuesday

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) A delegation of senior Haryana Congress leaders led by party's state unit chief Udai Bhan plan to visit Nuh district on Tuesday.

The party said the purpose of the visit is to re-establish peace and brotherhood in the area, hit by communal violence.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed after communal clashes broke out in Nuh when some people allegedly pelted stones on a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on July 31. The violence also spread to neighbouring Gurugram.

"A delegation of senior party leaders led by Haryana Congress president Chaudhary Udai Bhan will visit Nuh on Tuesday where it will meet the violence-affected victims and the people of the of the area" a statement issued by the party's state unit said on Monday.

Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be part of the delegation, it said.

"The purpose of this visit is to re-establish peace and brotherhood in the area and find out the truth," it said.

The Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence under the supervision of a high court judge.

Targeting the BJP-JJP government, Hooda said if it had taken "proper steps" on time and the sensitivity of the situation seriously, the violence would not have happened.

He alleged that the government has proved to be a "complete failure" in fulfilling its responsibility.

A judicial inquiry is necessary to ensure that the guilty in the case are not spared and no innocent person faces any trouble, Hooda said.

Haryana Congress chief Bhan claimed that there is a lack of coordination between the chief minister and the home Minister on the Nuh issue.

"The chief minister says the police cannot provide security to all and the home minister says he cannot respond to questions on the violence...In such a situation, the question before the people of the state is, who is responsible for the law and order," he said.

Bhan said the Congress will not allow the BJP-JJP government "to play with the lives and the property of the people as well as the brotherhood and harmony of the state". PTI SUN AQS