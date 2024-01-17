Haryana: Cong leader Kumari Selja begins 'Jansandesh Yatra' from Hisar

Hisar (Haryana), Jan 17 (PTI) Former Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja Wednesday launched the 'Jansandesh Yatra' here and attacked the Centre and the state government, saying every person will be made aware of the BJP's "lies" through this yatra.

Advertisment

The yatra will visit all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana.

Addressing a gathering here, Selja, who is the Congress general secretary, said through this yatra, the message of the party will be taken to every person in the state.

"The governments at the Centre and in Haryana are based on the foundation of lies. To make every Haryanvi aware of their lies, Congress Jansandesh Yatra has been started," she said.

Advertisment

Selja started the yatra along with Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and former Haryana minister Kiran Choudhary. However, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan were not present at the event.

Selja had earlier said that through the yatra, she would take the vision of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to every household in Haryana.

"Keeping in mind the inspiration given by all of you to move forward and the courage shown by supporting Rahul Gandhi in his fight, we are starting the journey to protect the rights of the people of Haryana," she said in her address.

Advertisment

"You have seen the BJP-led central government, whose foundation has been laid on lies. The promise of two crore jobs every year became a 'jumla'," she alleged.

Hitting out at the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana, Selja alleged that "scams after scams kept coming out in the state but not even once did the inquiry reach its conclusion".

"Dozens of scams including exam paper leak, certificate scam, liquor scam, registry scam, rice scam, ration scam came to light, but no accused has been punished. These were suppressed," she alleged.

She claimed that all 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana will be won by the Congress.

On this occasion, MLA Choudhary while referring to the yatra, said, "This (yatra) will create a new history in Haryana. This is the beginning to raise your voice. This is my promise that a Congress government will be formed in Haryana." PTI COR CHS VSD KVK KVK