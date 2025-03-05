Haryana Cong leaders urge party leadership to strengthen organisation at state, district levels

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Congress leaders from Haryana on Wednesday urged the party's leadership to strengthen the organisation at the state and district levels, with some demanding that a CLP leader be appointed at the earliest.

The leaders also demanded that a state-level and district-level body be set up to help strengthen the organisation at the grass-roots level.

Haryana does not have a state or district level body for the last few years.

The meeting of the steering committee was convened by party's in-charge B K Hariprasad to plan the party's "Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan" yatra. During the meeting, suggestions were also sought to help strengthen the Congress in the state.

Sources said some leaders including senior party leader Capt Ajay Singh Yadav demanded that a new CLP leader and a new state president be appointed at the earliest who should toe the party line and not a particular leader's. His attack was on PCC president Uday Bhan, who is considered a close associate of Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

This was the first meeting convened by the newly-appointed AICC in-charge for Haryana.

Top party leaders from the state including former chief minister Hooda, senior party leaders Randeep Surjewala and Kumari Selja, besides Deepinder Hooda and Bhan among others.

The leaders also discussed plans to take out the Save Constitution yatra in the state, as decided at the CWC meeting in Belagavi.

"We had taken a decision regarding the 'Save Constitution Padyatra' in the Congress Working Committee in Belagavi, under which this yatra will run from January 26, 2025 to January 26, 2026.

"In such a scenario, in the Haryana Steering Committee meeting today, important discussions were held about what we have to do to undertake this padyatra and how to strengthen the organisation," Haryana's Congress in-charge B K Hariprasad later told reporters.

"In this meeting everyone gave their suggestions and with these suggestions we will work to strengthen the organization in Haryana. All our senior leaders were present and gave their suggestions and we all will strengthen the organisation at the district and state level," he said.

Selja said that suggestions were sought from the state leaders on how to strengthen the organisation and steps to be taken for organising the Save Constitution yatra.

Ajay Singh Yadav, a former head of AICC's OBC department, was critical of some leaders in the state and said, "During the steering committee meeting, we discussed on steps to be taken to organise the Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' yatra in the state." "The state president should be someone who is loyal to the party and toes the party line and not those of a particular leader to whom he owes his allegiance," he added. PTI ASK/SKC ZMN