Haryana: Cong leading in six Lok Sabha seats, BJP in one; Raj Babbar leads in Gurugram

Chandigarh: The Congress was leading in six seats of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and the BJP in one in initial trends on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission.

From Gurugram, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh was behind his Congress rival Raj Babbar.

Congress' Kumari Selja was leading over her BJP rival Ashok Tanwar from the Sirsa seat.

From Ambala, Congress' Varun Chaudhary, who is also the sitting MLA, was leading over his BJP rival Banto Kataria.

From Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, BJP's sitting MP Dharambir Singh was leading over his Congress rival Rao Dan Singh.

The counting of votes began at 8 am.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.