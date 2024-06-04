Haryana: Cong leads in six seats, BJP in four

Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) The Congress was leading in six of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and the ruling BJP was ahead in four constituencies on Tuesday, according to Election Commission trends available at 12 noon.

Congress candidates were leading in Ambala, Gurugram, Hisar, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat while the BJP was ahead in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Faridabad, Karnal and Kurukshetra.

Congress stalwart Kumari Selja was leading with a comfortable margin of 1,23,327 votes over her BJP rival Ashok Tanwar in the Sirsa seat.

In Rohtak, senior Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda was ahead of sitting BJP MP Arvind Sharma by 1,22,185 votes.

Congress' Raj Babbar was leading by 22,012 votes in Gurugram over Union minister and BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh.

Congress' Satpal Brahmchari was leading over sitting BJP MLA Mohan Lal Badoli by a thin margin of 2,173 votes.

In the Ambala constituency, Congress' Varun Chaudhary was leading over his BJP rival Banto Kataria by 26,426 votes.

Congress candidate Jai Prakash was ahead of BJP's Ranjit Chautala in Hisar by a margin of 5,102 votes.

In Karnal, former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was in the lead. His Congress rival Divyanshu Budhiraja was trailing by a margin of 89,493 votes.

Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, who is the sitting MP from Faridabad, was leading over Congress' Mahender Pratap Singh by 52,916 votes.

In Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, sitting BJP MP Dharambir Singh was leading over Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh by a narrow margin of 4,671 votes.

From Kurukshetra, BJP candidate Naveen Jindal was ahead of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rival Sushil Gupta by a wafer-thin margin of 556 votes.

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala was also in the fray but was trailing. His party candidates in six other constituencies were also trailing.

In the Karnal assembly constituency, where a bypoll was held, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading by over 20,000 votes over Congress nominee Tarlochan Singh.

The Jannayak Janta Party, which had fielded candidates on all 10 seats after its alliance with the BJP ended in March, was also trailing.

The counting of votes began at 8 am.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

This time, the Congress has fielded candidates on nine seats while its INDIA bloc ally AAP is contesting the Kurukshetra seat.