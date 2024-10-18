Haryana Cong Legislature Party meets in Chandigarh to elect its leader

Chandigarh, Oct 18 (PTI) The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Haryana is meeting here on Friday to elect its new leader.

Top Congress leaders -- former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC treasurer Ajay Maken and Punjab CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa -- are present in the meeting.

The party has appointed them as central observers at the CLP meeting. They have also been asked to speak with all party MLAs and seek their opinion on who should be their new leader.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan were also present at the meeting along with other Haryana Congress MLAs.

In a show of strength on Wednesday, 31 party MLAs met Hooda earlier this week and extended their support to him. However, a section of leaders is seeking to oust him as the leader of the party and wants the younger generation to take over as the Congress failed to come back to power in the state.

But, Hooda did not seem to be in a mood to give up. The Congress MLAs from Haryana had felicitated Hooda at his Delhi residence and expressed their desire that he be their leader in the state assembly.

It was the first time the Congress MLAs had met after the Haryana assembly poll results were announced.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge set up a fact-finding committee -- which includes former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Rajasthan minister Harish Chaudhary and party leader S Senthil -- to ascertain the reasons for the party's defeat in Haryana. PTI SUN TIR TIR