Haryana: Cong MP writes to Railway Minister over 'lack of facilities' at Dabwali station

Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja has written a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighting the "lack of passenger facilities" at Dabwali Model Railway station.

Selja also highlighted that the expansion of passenger train services would benefit not only Haryana but also the bordering regions of Punjab and Rajasthan, particularly the traders.

In her letter, a copy of which she released to the media on Monday, Selja pointed out that Mandi Dabwali in Sirsa district is a significant subdivision of Haryana which lies in the neighbourhood of Punjab and Rajasthan and its railway station is a model railway station.

Despite its significance and connectivity to distant parts of the country, Dabwali lacks sufficient passenger facilities, she wrote.

She also stressed on the need for direct train services from Mandi Dabwali to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Kalka, Chandigarh, and Delhi, and the extension of some trains to Hanumangarh.

She requested for the introduction of direct rail services from Dabwali to Ludhiana and Amritsar.

Previously, a passenger train ran from Barmer to Kalka, which was later extended to Haridwar-Rishikesh and she urged the resumption of this train service.

Additionally, she proposed extending trains which run between Jodhpur and Mumbai, to Ferozepur. This would save passengers approximately 300 km of travel as it avoids the Delhi route, providing convenience to the public and benefiting the railways, she said.

This extension can be coordinated between the North Western Railway and Northern Railways Ferozepur Division, the former union minister pointed out.

Kumari Selja also requested the extension of some trains, which currently run between Bathinda and Balurghat (WB), to Hanumangarh, benefiting the general public.

With the initiation of a washing line at Hanumangarh Railway Station in Rajasthan, space is available for train halts, she said.

She further suggests extending Gorakhdham Express, running between Bathinda and Gorakhpur, to Hanumangarh, which would also benefit the public, she said.

The Congress leader also urged the Railway Minister for the construction of a railway line from Mandi Dabwali to Narwana via Kalanwali-Rodi Sardulgarh-Ratia, benefiting the people of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.

This connection would link the region to three railway lines: Bathinda-Hisar-Delhi and Bathinda to Delhi via Jakhal-Narwana-Jind, bringing significant advantages to the area and proving beneficial for the railways, she said. PTI SUN NB