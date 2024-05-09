Haryana Congress seeks time to meet governor, Hooda says 'minority' govt should resign

Chandigarh: The Congress on Thursday sought time to meet the Haryana governor in the wake of the situation arising out of three Independent MLAs withdrawing support to the BJP government, with Bhupinder Singh Hooda saying the "minority" dispensation should resign on moral grounds.

Seeking time for its delegation to meet on Friday, a letter written by the Congress to the governor's office said that it wants to present a memorandum regarding the present political situation in the state.

It said that a Congress delegation led by Deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed, and B B Batra, chief whip CLP, and other Congress leaders want to meet the governor on May 10.

Three Independent MLAs had withdrawn their support to the Nayab Singh Saini government in the state on Tuesday, after which the opposition claimed that it had reduced the government to a minority in the state assembly.

However, Chief Minister Saini again asserted that his government was not in trouble.

Earlier, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala wrote to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, saying the Saini government no longer commands a majority and sought an immediate floor test.

"We have also sought time from the governor," Leader of Opposition Hooda said when asked to comment on the JJP writing a letter to the governor.

Hooda was campaigning in Bhiwani for party's Lok Sabha candidate Rao Dan Singh.

Replying to another question, Hooda said the Congress has 30 MLAs but in a reference to some JJP MLAs indicating their support in recent days to the BJP, he raised doubts whether all 10 JJP MLAs were onboard with their party.

"We are 30 MLAs...regarding JJP, it would have been better had they paraded 10 MLAs before the governor.

"There is no dispute about our MLAs. Some of their (JJP's) MLAs are supporting someone else...let them go to the governor with their 10 MLAs," he said.

After withdrawal of support by the three Independents, Hooda said the Saini government is in a minority.

"On moral grounds, it should resign. President's rule should be imposed...we are demanding fresh elections in the state," he said.

Taking on both the BJP and the JJP whose alliance ended after Saini replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as Chief Minister in March, Hooda said, "They entered into agreement to break the alliance. People understand this." People know there is a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP (in the Lok Sabha polls), others are "vote kaatu" (vote-cutting) parties.

"When they (JJP) entered into a (post-poll) alliance (with BJP in 2019), I had said even then that it is not based on any policies, but selfish interests," he said.

Meanwhile, Hooda, a former chief minister, said there is a wave blowing in favour of the Congress and exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said that the Congress has to think whether they will take a step to bring down the "minority" BJP government.

Reacting to this, Hooda Wednesday said, "They should write to the governor (that government is in a minority)".

Independent MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) withdrew support to the ruling BJP in Haryana on Tuesday and announced that they would back the Congress.

The 90-member Haryana assembly at present has an effective strength of 88 with Karnal and Rania assembly seats being vacant. The BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress 30 and the JJP 10 in the House. INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party has one member each. THe Independent MLAs are six.

The government has the support of two of the Independent legislators.