Haryana: Cong submits memorandum to Governor, demands 'minority' govt be dismissed

Chandigarh: The Congress on Friday submitted a memorandum addressed to Haryana Governor demanding that the "minority" BJP government in Haryana be dismissed.

Senior Congress leader B B Batra, chief whip CLP, accompanied by Deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed, submitted a memorandum addressed to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on the political situation in the state.

Earlier this week, three Independents had withdrawn their support to the Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana.

The Congress said that the ruling BJP was reduced to a minority in the assembly.

Batra said that they handed over the memorandum to the Governor's secretary. “Governor sahab had left for Telangana for some work.” The JJP and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) have already demanded a floor test in the House. The ruling BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress 30 and the JJP 10 in the House. INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party have one member each. The Independent MLAs are six.

The 90-member Haryana assembly at present has an effective strength of 88 with Karnal and Rania assembly seats being vacant.

Batra said the Congress has demanded that the "minority" government in the state be dismissed and President's rule be imposed in the state.

"This (Nayab Singh Saini) government has no right to continue because it has come in minority," he said while urging the Governor to dissolve the Assembly.

If that is not done, we have demanded a session of the Assembly be convened and let the government seek a vote of confidence, Batra said.

On Thursday, the Congress sought time to meet the Haryana Governor in the wake of the political crisis in the state.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the "minority" dispensation should resign on moral grounds.

Congress also wrote a letter to the Governor's office and said that it wants to present a memorandum on May 10 regarding the present political situation in the state.

Independent MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) withdrew support to the ruling BJP in Haryana on Tuesday and announced that they would back the Congress. After which the opposition claimed that it had reduced the government to a minority in the state assembly.

However, Chief Minister Saini has repeatedly asserted that his government was not in trouble.

Earlier, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala also wrote to Haryana Governor, saying the Saini government no longer commands a majority and sought an immediate floor test. The INLD also sought a floor test in the assembly.

Aam Aadmi Party's state unit chief Sushil Gupta said that AAP has demanded that the Governor should dismiss the "minority" Saini government and fresh polls should be held.

The government has the support of two of the Independent legislators and HLP member Gopal Kanda.