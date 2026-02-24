Haryana Cong takes out protest march, targets BJP govt on law and order, jobs

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) The Haryana Congress on Tuesday took out a protest march to the Vidhan Sabha here, targeting the BJP government in the state on several issues, including law and order, unemployment and farmers' plight.

The protesting Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda, carried placards highlighting the various issues, with some seen holding jhunjhunas (toy) and claiming this was "to wake up the government from its slumber." Taking part in the march, Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh demanded a CBI probe into the IDFC First Bank matter.

On Sunday, the IDFC First Bank reported a Rs 590 crore fraud committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government with the private lender.

"While the state government has said the Anti-Corruption Bureau will investigate the matter, we demand a CBI probe," Singh said.

Hooda claimed that while the state government has asked its departments and public sector enterprises to conduct an internal audit of their bank accounts and fixed deposits, it should have detected the fraud long ago.

Hooda also alleged that the law and order situation in Haryana has deteriorated under the BJP, with criminals roaming freely and people feeling unsafe.

“The Congress has hit the streets to raise the burning issues concerning the state, and wake up the government from its slumber.

“There are so many issues - law and order, corruption, drugs, unemployment, candidates from outside securing government jobs, paddy scam, farmers’ issues, cut in old-age pension, etc.,” Hooda said.

The Congress MLAs gathered near a roundabout and walked for nearly 1 km to reach the Vidhan Sabha building gate, where they sat for several minutes.

Meanwhile, raising the issue of Congress' protest in the Assembly, BJP MLA Ghanshyam Arora said in the morning, the MLAs could not freely enter the Assembly premises as the opposition legislators were sitting and protesting near the gate.

Not just MLAs, but even the chief minister had to enter through the gate from the Punjab side to enter the Haryana Vidhan Sabha building complex, Arora said and asked if giving a dharna at the Vidhan Sabha gate is allowed.

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said that while holding a peaceful protest is everyone's right, it should not violate the rules.

"If a protest is to be held, it should not be brought to the gate of the Vidhan Sabha complex building," he said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said in the House that while democracy guarantees every individual the right to protest and express views against the government, the opposition's decision to stage a demonstration at the main entrance of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha was not appropriate.

LoP Hooda, however, said that his party MLAs did not indulge in any such act which violated decorum.

The Speaker, nevertheless, said even a gathering of five or more people near the Vidhan Sabha gate to hold a protest is against the rules. In future, such a thing should not be repeated, he told the legislators.

Amid this, Congress member Geeta Bhukkal also spoke over the issue and made some remarks, to which the Speaker told her, "I am custodian of the House, and you don't have to teach me," he said while expunging the remarks of Bhukkal.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, CM Saini remarked that if the opposition members required space to put forth their views, a site has already been designated in Sector-25, Chandigarh, for protests. They may go there and stage a peaceful demonstration, he said, adding that there would be no restriction. PTI SUN AMJ AMJ