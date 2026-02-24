Haryana Cong takes out protest march, targets BJP govt on law & order, jobs

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) The Haryana Congress on Tuesday took out a protest march to the Vidhan Sabha here, targeting the BJP government in the state on several issues, including law and order, unemployment and farmers’ plight.

The protesting Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, carried placards highlighting the various issues, with some seen holding ‘jhunjhunas' (toy) “to wake up the government from its slumber”.

Taking part in the march, Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh demanded a CBI probe into the IDFC First Bank matter.

On Sunday, the IDFC First Bank reported a Rs 590 crore fraud committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government with the private lender.

“While the state government has said the Anti-Corruption Bureau will investigate the matter, we demand a CBI probe,” Singh said.

Hooda claimed that while the finance department of the Haryana government has asked its departments and public sector enterprises to conduct an internal audit of their bank accounts and fixed deposits, it should have detected the fraud long ago.

Hooda also alleged that the law and order situation in Haryana has deteriorated under the BJP, with criminals roaming freely and people feeling unsafe.

“The Congress has hit the streets to raise the burning issues concerning the state, and wake up the government from its slumber.

“There are so many issues – law and order, corruption, drugs, unemployment, candidates from outside securing government jobs, paddy scam, farmers’ issues, cut in old-age pension, etc.,” Hooda said.

The Congress MLAs gathered near a roundabout and walked for nearly 1 km to reach the Vidhan Sabha gate, where they sat for several minutes.

“The BJP has been in power for 11 years, yet it blames the Congress for everything. I want to tell them that during the Congress rule, Haryana was at the top in terms of per capita income and per capita investment. Once No. 1 in all spheres, Haryana has fallen way behind under the BJP,” Hooda alleged. PTI SUN ARI