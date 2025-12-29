Haryana Cong targets BJP over 'unspent' development funds

Chandigarh, Dec 29 (PTI) The Haryana Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP-led state government has failed to utilise development funds, with a large portion of money allocated under the district plan remaining "unspent." Congress General Secretary and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said nearly Rs 400 crore meant for Haryana's development was lying unused, and only Rs 76.33 crore, about 19 per cent of the total allocation, has been utilised so far.

He claimed that more than 80 per cent of the district plan funds have not reached the ground, calling it a case of administrative failure rather than a procedural delay.

Sharing district-wise details, Surjewala said Gurugram was allotted Rs 23.89 crore and Jhajjar Rs 15.12 crore, but nothing was spent in either district. In Yamunanagar, Rs 19.15 crore was allocated, of which only Rs 61,000 was utilised, he added.

The Congress leader criticised Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, alleging that despite claims of good governance and fast development, the government has failed to release funds for basic works.

He said development projects are stalled, infrastructure is deteriorating, and employment opportunities are being affected due to "poor governance" and "lack of accountability".