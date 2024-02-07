Haryana: Cong to bring no-confidence motion against Khattar govt in budget session

Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Haryana assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wednesday accused the Manohar Lal Khattar government of having failed on all fronts and said the Congress will bring a no-confidence motion in the upcoming budget session.

The Haryana Congress leader and former chief minister said his party will raise various issues, including alleged scams under the BJP-JJP government, during the session.

"We have decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the state government in the budget session starting on February 20," Hooda said after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party here.

The government has been a "failure" in every field, and every section is unhappy, he added.

"The Congress will also seek answers from the government on issues like rising unemployment in the state, irregularities in skill employment corporation, sending youths to the war zone in Israel, giving priority to outsiders in Haryana's recruitment, recruitment scams and the Agneepath scheme," Hooda said in a statement.

The Congress will also raise issues such as rising drug abuse, stoppage of scholarships for scheduled castes and backward class children, falling levels of education, farmers' plight, compensation for crop damage caused by floods and poor condition of roads among others, he said.

He said responsibilities have been assigned to MLAs on different issues. Adjournment and calling-attention motions will be given in the House by the MLAs.

Hooda said the public has no expectations from the upcoming budget because this government has not done any work except for "increasing" the debt of the state.

He also slammed the BJP-JJP government over the law-and-order situation in the state. "Criminals are fearless and the public is living under the shadow of fear," Hooda said. PTI CHS VSD IJT IJT