Haryana Cong to take out 'Samvidhan Bachao' Yatra from March 13

Rohtak (Haryana), Mar 8 (PTI) Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan Friday alleged the Constitution is under threat under the BJP rule at the Centre, and announced a 'Samvidhan Bachao Yatra' across the state from March 13.

Advertisment

The yatra will start on the day from Bahadurgarh in the Rohtak Lok Sabha segment and move to Badli the next day. It will be held in Kosli area on March 15-16, Jhajjar on March 17, Beri on March 18, Kalanaur on March 18, Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi on March 20 and Meham on March 21st-22nd.

It will be held in Rohtak on March 23, he said at an event in Kalanaur. "After two-day rest, the journey will resume and continue in the entire state." He alleged that the constitution was under threat in the BJP rule at the Centre and there was a dire need to protect it.

Congress's Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, said, "When the Congress government is formed, the country's largest university will be built in Haryana in the name of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji, so that his ideals and teachings can be carried forward." According to a party statement, both leaders participated in a programme on the occasion of birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Ravidas in Kalanaur and later also addressed another event.

Advertisment

"When Congress government is formed in Haryana, old age pension will be given at Rs 6,000 per month, every family will be given 300 units of free electricity. If the consumption is more than 300 units, it will be counted from 1 unit. LPG cylinder would be given at Rs 500 to every housewife, old pension scheme would be brought back for government employees," Deepender said.

He said the Congress would guarantee MSP to farmers and repeal the Agniveer scheme.

Bhan said Sant Ravidas was a pioneer of social change as he spread the message of 'mann changa to kathauti mein Ganga'. But, today the BJP government is working against to the thinking of Saint Ravidas ji," he said.

Advertisment

"At the same time, the Constitution is also being attacked, through which Babasaheb (B R Ambedkar) tied the entire country together and gave equal rights to everyone.. The institutions that were created to protect the Constitution are being weakened," he alleged. "If sectarian forces come to power again, the country's constitution and democracy will be destroyed".

He said 30 lakh posts of central government are vacant in the country.

"The prime minister had promised to provide two crore jobs every year so 20 crore jobs should have been provided in 10 years, but the BJP government did not keep its promise. When the Congress party forms the government, recruitment will be done on all these 30 lakh posts in which the deprived sections will also get jobs under reservation," he stated.

Advertisment

Deepender said "Sant Ravidas ji had said 647 years ago, that if the society remains divided then it will become hollow like a banana stem. The present government is attacking the constitution, poor, farmers, workers and the employees, and is attacking the constitutional rights of the people," he alleged.

He said that till 2014, Haryana was Numero Uno in development, prosperity and providing employment.

"Today Haryana has reached number 1 in record unemployment, inflation, corruption, drugs and crime. Before 2014, the glow of development was visible in the entire state. Haryana was derailed from the track of development by the 10-year-long Khattar government. This 10-year old government neither did any development work, nor respected the people," he claimed. PTI SUN TIR TIR