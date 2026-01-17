Haryana Congress announces expansion of its district executive committees

Chandigarh (PTI): The Haryana Congress on Saturday announced the expansion of district executive committees in several districts as part of its drive to strengthen the organisation and empower it at the grassroots level.

The decision was taken by the party's Haryana in-charge B K Hariprasad and state president Rao Narendra Singh, the party said in a statement here.

Sharing the details during the ongoing Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan in Kurukshetra, state Congress president Rao Narendra Singh said that appointments of district presidents had already been completed as per the directions of the Congress high command.

He said a training camp for district presidents and office-bearers of Haryana and Uttarakhand is being organised in Kurukshetra from January 13-22 to ensure effective organisational functioning.

Out of 33 District Congress Committees (DCCs) in Haryana, appointments for the expansion of executive committees have been completed in 20 districts, he said, adding that the remaining 13 DCCs will be finalised and announced shortly.

Singh said the organisational expansion is being carried out under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan to strengthen democracy, protect the Constitution and ensure its effective implementation.

He said the party is committed to the progress of the country and the state and aims to counter forces that promote divisive and communal sentiments.

With the strengthened organisational structure, the Haryana Congress is preparing to face upcoming challenges and local body elections, including municipal corporation polls, he added.