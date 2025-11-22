Haryana Congress disciplinary committee holds meeting in Ambala

Ambala, Nov 22 (PTI) Haryana Congress' disciplinary committee chairman Dharampal Malik on Saturday said that notices will be issued to those leaders who ignored the party's protocol during a recent programme in Hisar.

Some complaints were received by the committee that the photo of party leader Kumari Selja was missing from the hoardings of the programme in Hisar.

After the meeting of the disciplinary committee, Malik said some party leaders have been identified and preparations are underway to serve notices to them.

Replies will be sought from those Congress leaders who ignored the party's protocol, he said.

The meeting of members of the state disciplinary committee of the Haryana Congress was held here at the Congress office of Ambala Cantt under the chairmanship of Dharmpal Malik.

Apart from Malik, committee members Kailasho Saini, Anil Dhantori and committee member secretary Rohit Jain were present in the meeting. Another member Akram Khan joined the meeting through video conferencing.

In the meeting, there was a discussion about those working against the party discipline.

It was unanimously decided in the meeting to seek clarification from the organisers of Hisar function, who allegedly did not put Selja's photo in the hoardings.