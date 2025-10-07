Haryana Congress Disciplinary Committee will be formed soon: Cong leader B K Hariprasad

Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI) Congress general secretary-in-charge of Haryana affairs B K Hariprasad on Tuesday announced that a disciplinary committee will be formed in the state unit soon to ensure discipline and accountability in the organisation.

The committee will resolve internal party issues on an official platform, Hariprasad said.

Newly appointed Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh, while expressing gratitude to the Congress high command for the new responsibility, said he gave instructions to appoint booth agents to monitor voter lists and accelerate the "Vote Chor-Gaddi Chhod" campaign in a meeting with district presidents and assembly candidates.

He accused the NDA alliance in Bihar of "voter list rigging" but expressed confidence that a Congress coalition will form the government there.

The Congress leader said that the party meeting discussed in-depth issues related to civic elections, district offices, women's participation and organisational expansion, and issued necessary guidelines.

Criticising the "failures" of the BJP government in Haryana, Singh alleged that crime and unemployment are rampant in the state. Haryana was number one in development during the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government (2005-2014), he claimed.

The Congress government implemented the "Padak Lao, Pad Pao" policy for athletes, which allowed them to be appointed to high-ranking positions such as DSP, Singh said, asserting that the Congress government eradicated crime, hooliganism, and the mafia from Haryana.

"The then chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda issued a clear warning to criminals: leave Haryana or give up crime. Many criminals fled the state at that time. But today, crime is at its peak, with incidents of murder, kidnapping, and shootings occurring daily," he said.

Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Hooda said the public has given the Congress the role of opposition, which the party will fulfil with full strength.

He listed the developments in the state during the Congress regime, including the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Panchkula, the National Institute of Design in Kurukshetra, Kalpana Chawla Medical College in Karnal, the Rajiv Gandhi Education City in Sonipat, AIIMS and the National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar, the IIM in Rohtak, Lala Lajpat Rai University in Hisar, the Indian Defence University in Gurugram, and the Central University in Mahendragarh. PTI SUN ANM ANM MNK MNK