Haryana: Congress forms disciplinary committee

Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) A month after the Congress appointed its new state unit chief and the CLP leader in Haryana, the party Tuesday announced the setting up of a disciplinary committee which will be headed by senior leader Dharampal Malik.

According to a Congress' statement, party president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the constitution of the disciplinary committee for the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

While Malik will be the chairperson of the committee, Akram Khan, Kailasho Saini, Anil Dhantori and Rohit Jain will be its members.

The disciplinary committee has been constituted a month after the Congress appointed Rao Narender Singh as party's Haryana unit chief and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the CLP leader in the state.

On October 7, Congress general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Haryana, B K Hariprasad, said that a disciplinary committee will soon be formed in the state unit to ensure discipline and accountability in the organisation.