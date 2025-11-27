Haryana: Congress holds protest in Narnaul on 'vote theft' issue

Chandigarh, Nov 27 (PTI) Congress on Thursday held a protest on "vote theft" issue in Haryana's Narnaul, with party's state unit chief Rao Narender Singh saying that Rahul Gandhi has openly exposed how 25 lakh votes were "stolen".

While addressing the gathering during the protest, Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi openly exposed how 25 lakh votes were stolen through unethical methods." So, it becomes the responsibility of Congress workers to go door-to-door and make people aware that an illegal and unconstitutional government is running Haryana, he added.

Recently, Congress' Haryana unit had decided to take Rahul Gandhi's allegation that the 2024 assembly polls in the state were "stolen" to the masses and the party on November 12 launched a month-long statewide protests on the issue from Karnal.

Congress' "Vote Chor-Gaddi Chhod" protest programme in Narnaul was also attended by senior party leaders, including Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

In his address, Rao Narender Singh also said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have given a clear message to the people of south Haryana that this region plays a crucial role in the formation of the state government.

Therefore, Congress will not tolerate any form of injustice against this region, he said.

"BJP attempted to influence south Haryana by spreading the poison of hatred in the name of caste, religion, and community," he alleged, while adding people will reject them in the next polls.

Singh said today farmers are the worst affected.

"They are not getting MSP, they also do not get seeds and fertilizers on time, and instead of doubling farmers' income, the government has doubled their debts.

"Besides this, Haryana ranks number one in unemployment, law and order has collapsed, criminal gangs are rampant, and common citizens are feeling unsafe," he said.

Rao Narender Singh appealed to everyone to join the rally to be held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on December 14, "where Rahul Gandhi and Kharge ji will expose the BJP's deceptions before the public".

Addressing the gathering, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that India attained freedom due to the tireless efforts of our freedom fighters, and under the leadership of Dr B R Ambedkar, the Constitution granted millions of women, farmers, the poor, and the marginalized the right to vote and equality.

"But today the BJP government is snatching away people's rights through deceit and manipulation. As long as voting rights are secure, those in power remain accountable ' but when those in power themselves become vote thieves, people lose the ability to raise their voice," Surjewala said.

In her address, Sirsa MP and former Union minister Kumari Selja told the gathering that Congress' protest is not a campaign for political gain but a mission to restore people's rights.

"Today, the BJP is stealing the voting rights of citizens through deceit. The government in Haryana has been formed by stealing votes and robbing people of their constitutional rights.

"BJP leaders are insensitive and opportunistic, and no one can mislead the public the way they do. Despite massive public anger across the country, BJP governments are still formed, which raises serious questions," she said.

Selja said the time has come to support Rahul Gandhi in this fight.

"This is not just Congress's fight, this is the fight of every citizen of India," she said. PTI SUN NB NB