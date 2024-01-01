Haryana Congress launches 'Ghar-Ghar Congress' campaign

Karnal (Haryana), Jan 1 (PTI) Haryana Congress on Monday announced the launch of 'Ghar-Ghar Congress' campaign on the New Year to strengthen the party in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

At a party workers meeting here, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan announced the new campaign.

"Now 'Ghar-Ghar Congress' campaign is going to start, which will further strengthen the party in the state. All the leaders are constantly going among the public. The Congress will not rest until we uproot a government that has made Haryana number one in unemployment, crime, drugs, debt and atrocities on the people," Hooda said.

He said a circular regarding the outline of the programme will be issued soon.

After the tremendous support received for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', 'Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh', and 'Hath se Hath Jodo' campaigns and 'Jan Aakrosh' rallies, this campaign is being launched, Hooda said.

Hooda and Bhan called workers the backbone of the party.

"Congress workers have worked hard to make all the party programmes organised so far successful," Hooda said and called the workers a battle-ready army.

Bhan said in the election year 2024, Congress workers will take the alleged failures and broken promises of the BJP-JJP government to every home.

Along with this, they will also tell people about the achievements of Congress, he said.

Hooda said all the programmes of Congress are getting support from the public.

He reiterated, "When the Congress government is formed in the state, it will free the housewives from inflation by giving them cheap gas cylinders at Rs 500, the youth from unemployment by filling two lakh vacant posts, and the people will be freed from crime by strengthening the law and order system." "Similarly, the scheme of providing 100 square yard plots and houses to the poor will be restarted. The Congress is also committed to provide benefits of Old Pension Scheme, 300 units of free electricity to the employees and monthly pension of Rs 6,000 to the elderly," Hooda said. PTI SUN KVK KVK