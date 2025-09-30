Haryana Congress leader Brijendra Singh to take out 'Sadbhav Yatra' from Oct 5

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) Congress leader and former Hisar MP Brijendra Singh here on Tuesday said that he will take out "Sadbhav Yatra", which will begin from Danoda village in Narwana in Jind from October 5 and cover the entire state over the next six to seven months.

During the 'padyatra', Singh, who is the son of Congress veteran Birender Singh, said various national and regional issues will also be highlighted.

He accused the ruling BJP of playing "divisive politics" and said "sadbhav' (harmony) has come under stress in the past decade.

Singh, who had resigned as the BJP's sitting MP from Hisar ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections and switched over to Congress, further alleged that the saffron party creates a wedge in society among various sections to achieve its political purpose.

The yatra will not be just a march, it is a mission to restore harmony and to raise the voice of farmers, workers, youth, traders, employees and women, he told reporters here.

The 'padyatra' will cover all 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, covering between 2,600 km to 2,800 km over the next six to seven months, he said, while asserting that it has been given a go-ahead by the party's central leadership.

Singh said that the yatra is inspired by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he took the party's vision and values directly to the people of the country, he added.

He said he has already sent an invite to several Congress leaders, including the newly appointed party's state unit chief, Rao Narender Singh and will be inviting more party leaders in the days to come to join the yatra.

The yatra will also highlight national and state issues like "vote chori", unemployment, poor law and order situation, agrarian distress, issues related to government employees, and weakening of institutions under the BJP-led Centre.

The Sadbhav Yatra, which will also be joined by his father and former Union Minister Birender Singh, will also seek to encourage and unify Congress workers and leaders.

Singh said he hopes that the yatra will also help galvanise the Congress in the state after its third successive loss at the hustings in the October 2024 assembly polls.

In its first phase, it will pass through fourteen constituencies: Narwana, Kalayat, Safidon, Jind, Julana, Narnaund, Uchana, Uklana, Adampur, Nalwa, Hisar, Barwala, Hansi and Bawani Khera, he said.