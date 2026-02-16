Haryana: Congress MLA booked over his attempt to hand rattle toy to Guhla SDM

Chandigarh, Feb 16 (PTI) A case has been registered against Congress MLA Devender Hans and others for a protest last month where the legislator allegedly attempted to hand a 'jhunjhuna' (rattle toy) to the local SDM, police said on Monday.

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has alleged that the act obstructed his official work and humiliated him, they said.

The Guhla MLA led a protest outside the SDM's office on January 19, raising the issue of alleged extensions by some shops in the Block and Development Panchayat Officer complex, especially along the Pehowa Road, without approval. Guhla DSP Kuldeep Singh said over the phone that five people, including the MLA and a local journalist, have been named in the FIR.

The FIR follows the complaint submitted by the SDM, who has named the scribe in his account.

"We will investigate what his role in the matter is, and further action will be taken accordingly," the DSP said.

The DSP added that Kailthal police will call the Congress leader to join the probe and has sought the Haryana Assembly Speaker's permission for it.

The case has been registered under Sections 126 (wrongful restraint), 221 (obstructing public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 356 (2) (defamation) of the BNS, Singh said.

SDM Pramesh Singh had alleged that Hans "misbehaved" with him during the protest in his police complaint submitted on January 20.

A purported video of the heated exchange between the legislator and the SDM of Guhla showed Hans taking out the rattle from a supporter's pocket and attempting to give it to the SDM.

"Ye jhunjhuna pakdo aur bajate raho, aur kuchh nahi hota aapse (Keep playing with this toy; you are not capable of anything else)," the MLA is heard saying in the video that has been widely circulated online.

To this, the SDM responded, "Keep it with you". The MLA then threw the toy at Singh's feet and walked away.

The MLA had said Singh could not give "any satisfactory reply" or explain what action is being taken in the matter.

Later, Singh told reporters that he addressed all their concerns regarding the extensions but Hans "misbehaved" with him.

The complainant has alleged the legislator mockingly stated that the SDM was incapable of performing administrative duties and should instead play with rattle toy "thereby lowering my dignity and authority before the public".

The SDM has also alleged that slogans were raised by some people during the protest against the Haryana government "amounting to deliberate provocation, disturbing public order and undermining the authority of the administration".

Police had earlier found that the complaint against the MLA was non-cognisable and approached a local court seeking permission to conduct a detailed investigation.

"After taking permission from a court, we began an investigation into the matter. Some evidence came to light that it was a cognisable offence. Later, we informed the court in this regard.

"Now, we have registered a case against the MLA and some others in the matter," the DSP said.

The journalist told reporters in Kaithal on Monday that he was only discharging his duty during which he presented all sides of the story.

"I had asked some questions to the SDM, and action against me seems to have been taken out of malice," he said, referring to being booked.

He said he has submitted a complaint to the Kaithal SP in this regard.