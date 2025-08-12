Haryana Congress: One woman among 32 newly appointed district presidents

New Delhi: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has released a comprehensive list of district presidents for the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC). The announcement, issued by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, MP, outlines leadership appointments across 32 districts in the state.

This organisational update is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the party's grassroots presence amid ongoing national campaigns, including the recently launched 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' initiative aimed at addressing alleged electoral irregularities. The list covers both rural and urban segments, ensuring representation in key areas. Notably, only one woman has been appointed among the 32 district presidents.

Below is the complete list of appointed district presidents: