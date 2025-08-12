National

Haryana Congress: One woman among 32 newly appointed district presidents

Roma R
New Delhi: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has released a comprehensive list of district presidents for the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC). The announcement, issued by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, MP, outlines leadership appointments across 32 districts in the state.

This organisational update is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the party's grassroots presence amid ongoing national campaigns, including the recently launched 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' initiative aimed at addressing alleged electoral irregularities. The list covers both rural and urban segments, ensuring representation in key areas. Notably, only one woman has been appointed among the 32 district presidents.

Below is the complete list of appointed district presidents:

No.DistrictPresident
1Ambala Cantt.Parvinder Pari
2Ambala CityPawan Agarwal
3Ambala RuralDushyant Chauhan
4Bhiwani RuralAnirudh Chaudhry
5Bhiwani UrbanPradeep Gulia
6Charkhi DadriSushil Dhanak
7FaridabadBaljeet Kaushik
8FatehabadArvind Sharma
9Gurgram RuralVardhan Yadav
10Gurgram UrbanPankaj Dawar
11Hisar RuralBrij Lal Khoval
12Hisar UrbanBajrang Das Garg
13JhajjarSanjay Yadav
14JindRishi Pal
15KaithalRamchander Gujjar
16Karnal RuralRajesh Vaid
17Karnal UrbanParag Gaba
18KurukshetraMewa Singh
19MahendragarhSatyavir Yadav
20Mewat (Nuh)Shahida Khan
21PalwalNetrapal Adhana
22PanchkulaSanjay Chauhan
23Panipat RuralRamesh Malik
24Rewari RuralSubash Chand Chawri
25Rewari UrbanPraveen Chaudhary
26Rohtak RuralBalwan Singh Ranga
27Rohtak UrbanKuldeep Singh
28SirsaSantosh Beniwal
29Sonipat RuralSanjeev Kumar Dahiya
30Sonipat UrbanKamal Dewan
31Yamuna Nagar RuralNar Pal Singh
32Yamuna Nagar UrbanDevendra Singh
