Haryana Congress: One woman among 32 newly appointed district presidents

New Delhi: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has released a comprehensive list of district presidents for the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC). The announcement, issued by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, MP, outlines leadership appointments across 32 districts in the state.
This organisational update is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the party's grassroots presence amid ongoing national campaigns, including the recently launched 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' initiative aimed at addressing alleged electoral irregularities. The list covers both rural and urban segments, ensuring representation in key areas. Notably, only one woman has been appointed among the 32 district presidents.
Below is the complete list of appointed district presidents:
|No.
|District
|President
|1
|Ambala Cantt.
|Parvinder Pari
|2
|Ambala City
|Pawan Agarwal
|3
|Ambala Rural
|Dushyant Chauhan
|4
|Bhiwani Rural
|Anirudh Chaudhry
|5
|Bhiwani Urban
|Pradeep Gulia
|6
|Charkhi Dadri
|Sushil Dhanak
|7
|Faridabad
|Baljeet Kaushik
|8
|Fatehabad
|Arvind Sharma
|9
|Gurgram Rural
|Vardhan Yadav
|10
|Gurgram Urban
|Pankaj Dawar
|11
|Hisar Rural
|Brij Lal Khoval
|12
|Hisar Urban
|Bajrang Das Garg
|13
|Jhajjar
|Sanjay Yadav
|14
|Jind
|Rishi Pal
|15
|Kaithal
|Ramchander Gujjar
|16
|Karnal Rural
|Rajesh Vaid
|17
|Karnal Urban
|Parag Gaba
|18
|Kurukshetra
|Mewa Singh
|19
|Mahendragarh
|Satyavir Yadav
|20
|Mewat (Nuh)
|Shahida Khan
|21
|Palwal
|Netrapal Adhana
|22
|Panchkula
|Sanjay Chauhan
|23
|Panipat Rural
|Ramesh Malik
|24
|Rewari Rural
|Subash Chand Chawri
|25
|Rewari Urban
|Praveen Chaudhary
|26
|Rohtak Rural
|Balwan Singh Ranga
|27
|Rohtak Urban
|Kuldeep Singh
|28
|Sirsa
|Santosh Beniwal
|29
|Sonipat Rural
|Sanjeev Kumar Dahiya
|30
|Sonipat Urban
|Kamal Dewan
|31
|Yamuna Nagar Rural
|Nar Pal Singh
|32
|Yamuna Nagar Urban
|Devendra Singh