Haryana constitutes committee to examine cost cultivation for major kharif, rabi crops

Chandigarh, Mar 31 (PTI) The Haryana government has constituted a high-level committee to examine the cost of cultivation for major kharif and rabi crops in the region that contribute to the state's agricultural economy.

The committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The state government is committed to farmers' welfare and ensuring that the state's agricultural sector remains robust, competitive and sustainable in the years to come, said an official statement on Monday quoting a spokesman of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran.

Through this committee, the Haryana government aims to craft policies that balance the interests of farmers, consumers and the state's economic priorities.

The spokesman said the committee, which will meet twice a year, has been tasked with evaluating the prevailing price policy and the cost of cultivation, and to offer comprehensive recommendations on the necessary actions to make the policy more effective and responsive to the needs of farmers in Haryana.

The formation of this committee comes in response to the need for a sustainable and farmer-friendly price policy that ensures fair remuneration for agricultural produce, promotes crop diversification and addresses the challenges posed by rising production costs, he added.

Further, the spokesman said that examining the cost of cultivation, reviewing the price policy, providing recommendations and supporting farmer welfare are the key objectives of the committee.

The committee will assess the current cost of cultivation for major crops grown in Haryana, taking into consideration factors such as input costs, labour, irrigation, and other related expenses.

Besides, it will evaluate the existing price policy for crops and suggest improvements to ensure fair and remunerative prices for farmers, aligning with the cost of production.

He said that based on its findings, the committee will provide recommendations to the state government on strategic actions that can be taken to enhance the effectiveness of the price policy.

Also, the committee will focus on ensuring that the price policy benefits farmers while addressing their economic needs and challenges, contributing to the growth of Haryana's agricultural sector.

The committee will consist of Director, Additional Directors, Joint Directors and Deputy Directors from the Agriculture Department, Heads of Economics and Agronomy section of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU), Hisar and Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department as members and Chief Executive Officer of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran as Member Secretary.

By bringing together experts, stakeholders, and farmer representatives, the state government aims to create a platform that actively addresses the challenges faced by the agricultural community, ensures fair remuneration and promotes sustainable farming practices.

He said this committee will serve as a catalyst for informed decision-making, paving the way for more effective policies that prioritise the well-being of farmers and strengthen the agricultural sector as a whole. PTI SUN SHW