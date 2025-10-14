Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Tuesday sent state DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave, amid mounting attacks from the opposition over IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide.

The late-night development came days after the government transferred Narendra Bijarniya, former Rohtak Superintendent of Police.

Kapur and Bijarniya are among eight senior officers named in a final note purportedly left behind by Puran, accusing them of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

"Yes, the DGP has been sent on leave by the government," said Rajiv Jaitly, media adviser to the Haryana chief minister.

An official order said O P Singh, a 1992-batch IPS officer of DGP rank, has been assigned the "additional charge of DGP Haryana during the leave period of Shatrujeet Kapur".

Singh is currently posted as Director General of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau; Managing Director of Haryana Police Housing Corporation, Panchkula; and Director, Forensic Sciences Laboratory, Madhuban.

A 2001-batch IPS officer, Kumar (52) allegedly shot himself dead on October 7.

Kumar's wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has demanded that Kapur and Bijarniya be named in the FIR for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide.

The officer's family is also seeking their arrest and has refused consent for post-mortem and cremation until their demands are met.

The Chandigarh Police has constituted a six-member special investigation team to investigate the case.

Over the last few days, many political leaders have visited Kumar's family at their Sector 24 residence here to offer their condolences and the opposition has stepped up attack on the state government.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family on Tuesday morning.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress MP from Rohtak Deepender Singh Hooda, INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala, and Punjab minister and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema were among the opposition leaders who visited the Kumars on Monday.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who also met the family on Monday, said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured that action will be taken against those found guilty in the case.