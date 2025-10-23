Haryana cop 'suicide': Khattar meets family, offers condolences

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday visited the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide, and expressed condolences.

The minister met Kumar's wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar at their residence here.

Kumar, a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself at his Sector 11 private residence on October 7.

In an eight-page 'final note' purportedly left behind by Kumar, he had accused eight senior IPS officers of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation, and atrocities". PTI CHS PRK PRK