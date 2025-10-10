Haryana cop's wife asks for change in FIR to 'reflect names of all accused', 'appropriate sections'

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) A day after an FIR was registered in connection with the alleged suicide of senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar, his bureaucrat wife Friday wrote to the police questioning "incomplete information" in it, and asked for it to be amended "to accurately reflect the names of all accused".

In a letter to Chandigarh police SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, Amneet P Kumar, a senior IAS officer, has also sought that "diluted sections of the SC/ST Act" that have been added in the FIR should be amended.

Chandigarh police late Thursday evening registered an FIR, with charges of abetment to suicide and some provisions of the SC/ST Act on the basis of a 'final note' by the deceased police officer who had named many senior IPS officers, and specifically referred to Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya for allegedly harassing and maligning him.

Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday and left behind a 'final note'.

"An FIR under Section 108 rw 3(5) (abetment of suicide) and 3 (1) (r) POA (Prevention of Atrocities) SC/ST Act, has been registered against the accused mentioned in the final note. Further investigations is underway," Chandigarh police said in a brief statement on Thursday evening.

Puran Kumar's wife Amneet Kumar has so far allegedly refused to give permission for the post-mortem of her husband's body till justice is delivered, according to sources.

In the column meant for naming the accused, the FIR mentions "as per final note". The FIR has also reproduced the 'final note' and the complaint submitted by Amneet Kumar on Wednesday.

In her letter to Chandigarh's Senior Superintendent of Police on Friday, Amneet Kumar titled her communication "regarding incomplete FIR copy and imposition of proper sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act".

"This is to bring to your notice that you personally came to my residence in Sector 24 Chandigarh, to hand over a copy of FIR dated October 9, time 22:22 hrs. However, the said unsigned FIR copy provided to me contains incomplete information," Amneet, who is also Commissioner and Secretary in Haryana government, wrote.

She said "the names of the accused persons have not been mentioned clearly, and the document lacks the necessary details required for a fair and transparent probe".

"As per my complaint, the names of the accused (1) (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur (2) Narendra Bijarniya (Rohtak SP) persons have not been entered in the FIR, that was trigger point for his suicide," she wrote.

"As per the prescribed FIR document format, all the accused should be clearly listed under Columns No 7. It is therefore requested that the FIR be amended to accurately reflect the names of all accused individuals in the proper section," Amneet wrote.

She said the "diluted sections" of the SC/ST Act that have been added should be amended in the FIR to reflect the appropriate section.

The body of Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who was recently posted as the inspector general of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rohtak's Sunaria, was found with a gunshot wound in a room at the basement of his Sector 11 house. PTI SUN SKY SKY