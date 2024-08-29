Haryana couple found dead under mysterious circumstances

Ambala, Aug 29 (PTI) A middle-aged couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Kamal Vihar area of Haryana's Ambala city on Thursday, police said.

Sanjay and Parul had lived in the area for several years. Sanjay worked in a finance company while Parul was employed in the IT sector, they said.

The police said the cause of death would be known after post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police Surender Bhoria also reached the spot after receiving information about the case.

Parul's father told the police that the couple's phones were found switched off since Wednesday night.

On Thursday afternoon, Parul's brother reached the couple's home and found them lying dead. Later, he informed the police.