Haryana couple murder case: Police arrest woman's brother, cousin

Hisar, Jun 26 (PTI) Police have arrested the brother and cousin of the newly married woman, who along with her husband, was shot dead in Hansi town, around 26 km from here, police said on Wednesday.

Sachin (21), resident of village Sultanpur, is the younger brother of the deceased woman Meena, while Rahul (22) is her cousin (maternal uncle's son), a resident of village Dariyawali in Jind district, Superintendent of Police, Hansi, Maqsood Ahmed said.

The duo was arrested on Tuesday for shooting dead the newly married couple -- Meena (24) and Tejveer (27) -- at the Lala Hukam Chand Jain Park in Hansi on Monday, the police said.

They were arrested from Dariyawali village, they said. According to the police, Meena, resident of Sultanpur, and Tajveer, who hailed from Badala village, got married at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Ghaziabad in April.

The woman's family was against this marriage, they said. Sachin had called Meena and Tajveer to the park, where he, along with Rahul, shot the couple dead, SP Ahmed said.

On the complaint of Tejveer's father, a case was registered against 11 people under various provisions of the law, including murder, he said.

Investigations are on and if anyone else is found involved in this incident, action will be taken against them as well, the SP said. PTI COR SUN BHJ BHJ