Haryana court sentences man to 5-year RI for snatching mobile

Gurugram, Apr 24 (PTI) A local court here has sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for snatching a mobile phone in 2023, Gurugram police said on Thursday.

According to the police, on January 7, 2023, an individual filed a complaint that a bike-borne person fled after snatching his mobile phone from Gurugram Sector 22.

An FIR was registered, and police arrested the accused, identified as Nikhil, a resident of Kapashera village in Delhi.

Subsequently, the police presented the evidence in the court, which later led to his conviction in the court of Additional Session Judge Sandeep Chauhan, police added.