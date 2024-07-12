Haryana: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi claims threat to life ahead of Nuh procession; juvenile held

Faridabad (Haryana), Jul 12 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was apprehended in Rajasthan's Deegh on Friday for allegedly making threatening phone calls to cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, police said here.

Bajrangi filed a police complaint on Wednesday, claiming he was getting threat calls before the proposed July 22 Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Haryana's Nuh, an event that was marred by violence last year after a mob tried to stop it.

Five people, including two home guards, were killed and many injured in the violence that erupted on July 31 last year in Nuh and spread to other areas of the state. In Gurugram, a naib imam was killed at a mosque amid a series of incidents of arson.

Police said an FIR was registered at the Saran police station in Faridabad on Wednesday based on the complaint from Rajkumar alias Bittu Bajrangi.

In his complaint, Bajrangi said he got a call on July 6 on his mobile phone from a man who asked him to stay away from Nuh or be killed.

Police said the Class 11 student apprehended in connection with the case was sent to a correction home after being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

A senior police officer said that during questioning, the juvenile revealed that he saw Bittu Bajrangi's ID on Instagram, extracted his mobile number from there and threatened him.

The phone from which the minor had threatened has been recovered by the police, he added.

Last year too, Bajrangi was asked not to attend the yatra organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and the violence broke out when he announced he would be attending the procession.

Citing the FIR, police said that Bajrangi has claimed that the caller told him that last time he survived but this time, they would kill him.

The caller told Bajrangi that a plan had been made to kill him and if he wanted to live, then "send Rs 1 lakh on this mobile...", according to the complaint.

In his complaint, Bajrangi also said that the caller told him: "If you do not send the money, then we will kill you. If you come to the Nalhar temple, you will not be alive".

Bajrangi said that he has been getting such calls ever since the plans for the yatra were announced and its date, July 22, was revealed.

Police said the FIR was registered under sections 351(2), (3) and 308 (2) of the BNS that pertain to criminal intimidation, and threat to cause grievous injury or death. PTI COR IJT IJT