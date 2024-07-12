Haryana: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi claims threat to life ahead of procession in Nuh

Faridabad: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi has filed a police complaint claiming he is getting threat calls before the proposed July 22 Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Haryana's Nuh, an event that was marred by violence last year after a mob tried to stop it.

Five people, including two home guards, were killed and many injured in the violence that erupted on July 31 last year in Nuh and spread to other areas of the state. In Gurugram, a naib imam was killed at a mosque amid a series of incidents of arson.

Police said an FIR was registered at the Saran police station in Haryana's Faridabad on Wednesday based on the complaint from Rajkumar alias Bittu Bajrangi.

In his complaint, Bajrangi said he got a call on July 6 on his mobile-phone from a man and he asked him to stay away from Nuh or be killed.

Last year too, Bajrangi was asked not to attend the yatra organised the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and the violence broke out when he announced he would be attending the procession.

Citing the FIR, police said that Bajrangi has claimed that the caller told him that last time he survived but this time, they will kill him.

The caller told Bajrangi that a plan had been made to kill him and if you want to live, then "send Rs 1 lakh on this mobile...", according to the complaint.

Bajarangi in his complaint also said that the caller told him: "If you do not send the money, then we will kill you. If you come to the Nalhar temple, you will not be alive".

Bajrangi said that he has been getting such calls ever since the plans for the yatra were announced and its date, July 22, revealed.

Police said the FIR was registered against the unknown caller under sections 351(2), (3) and 308 (2) of the BNS that pertain to criminal intimidation, and threat to cause grievous injury or death.

The matter is being probe, police said.