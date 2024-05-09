Haryana political crisis: JJP writes to Governor, seeks 'immediate' floor test

Chandigarh: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala has written to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, saying the Nayab Singh Saini government no longer commands a majority and sought an immediate floor test.

Three Independent MLAs had withdrawn their support to the Saini government in the state on Tuesday, reducing the Nayab Singh Saini government to a minority in the state assembly.

"It is evident that the BJP govt in Haryana no longer commands a majority," former Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said in his letter to the governor on Wednesday.

In his letter, Chautala urged the Governor to direct appropriate authority to immediately call for a floor test.

BJP's former ally Jannayak Janata Party told reporters on Wednesday that it is ready to help the Congress bring down the BJP government in Haryana, a day after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the ruling party.

However, Chief Minister Saini asserted that his government was not in trouble.

His predecessor and party colleague M L Khattar also claimed that many MLAs are in touch with the BJP and there is "nothing to worry about".

Independent MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) withdrew support yo the ruling BJP in Haryana and announced that they would back the Congress.