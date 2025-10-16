Haryana CS reviews Yamuna cleanliness measures ahead of Chhath festival

Chandigarh, Oct 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Thursday reviewed cleanliness measures taken for the Yamuna river.

"The state's proactive measures aim to ensure a pristine and secure environment for the thousands of devotees who will perform rituals along the river and its tributaries," an official statement said.

During the meeting, the chief secretary emphasised the importance of round-the-clock monitoring of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) across the Yamuna catchment area.

He directed all executive engineers to personally oversee the functioning of these plants up to October 28, ensuring that no breakdown occurs and that all systems operate within prescribed environmental standards.

Junior engineers and sub-divisional engineers have been deputed for continuous supervision, while the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has been instructed to form special flying squads to conduct surprise inspections during odd hours.

He directed officials to finalise the complete list of STPs and CETPs, including those under construction, and to prepare a future action plan while ensuring strict adherence to project completion timelines.