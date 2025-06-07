Haryana delivery boy arrested in UP for supplying illegal arms

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) A 23-year-old man, working as a delivery boy for a prominent company in Haryana, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district for supplying illegal arms, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sudhanshu, was arrested on Friday after his vehicle was intercepted by police allegedly when he was en route to deliver illegal arms, they said.

Police recovered 10 country-made pistols, one motorcycle and cartridges from his possession in the Ramraj police station area of the district.

SSP Sanjay Kumar told reporters that Sudhanshu was involved in supplying illegal arms in Delhi, Haryana, UP and Punjab.

During interrogation, it was revealed that he was working with six other people, who are absconding, and efforts are on to nab them.

Kumar added that Sudhanshu has a criminal history and has five criminal cases registered against him. PTI COR NAV AMJ AMJ AMJ