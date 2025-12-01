Haryana DGP carries out surprise inspection at Gurugram cyber police station

Gurugram, Dec 1 (PTI) Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh on Sunday carried out a surprise inspection at the Cyber Crime police station (East) here, arriving in plain clothes and posing as a victim of a digital arrest scam, officials said.

The inspection was conducted to assess the response given to an ordinary complainant.

According to an official statement, the sentry on duty followed protocol and directed him to the investigating officer after explaining the complaint process.

Singh reviewed the functioning of the police station, victim assistance mechanisms, response systems and awareness efforts. Before leaving, he also spoke to the sentry at the gate about his uniform and name plate and praised him.

Singh later outlined steps being taken to curb cybercrime, ensure timely relief to victims and expand public awareness. He said Haryana Police is adopting consistent and innovative strategies to deal with emerging cyber threats.

“If negligence is found on the part of a bank in a cyber fraud, the bank will be responsible for compensating the victim,” he said, adding that the police will also seek the help of Lok Adalats in cases involving freezing of small amounts to ensure speedy financial relief.

Singh said the police will scale up awareness to a campaign level through social media, community programmes and statewide initiatives.

"Along with social media, community programs, and statewide initiatives, special teams of head students will be formed in schools and colleges and designated as Cyber Awareness Ambassadors. These ambassadors will educate their peers within their institutions about cybercrime prevention", said the DGP.

Most cybercrimes exploit fear and greed, he said, cautioning people against offers of high returns or undue benefits and against pressure to transfer money or share personal information.

Singh said Haryana Police is working in mission mode to strengthen technical capacity at police stations, enhance digital safety and ensure justice for victims.