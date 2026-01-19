Haryana DGP chairs high-level review meeting to strengthen crime control in state

Chandigarh, Jan 19 (PTI) With the objective of ensuring effective control over crime and criminal activities across the state, Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting in Panchkula.

According to an official statement, the meeting was attended by senior police officers from across the state.

During the meeting, discussions were on strengthening the law-and-order framework, adopting strategies for crime prevention, and ensuring a safe, peaceful, and fear-free environment for the public.

Maintaining robust law and order remains the highest priority of the police, and achieving this requires robust policing at the field level, the DGP said.

He added that he will soon undertake visits to every Commissionerate, Range, and district to personally review law-and-order arrangements, police deployment, and operational functioning on the ground.

Singhal also instructed officers to maintain close monitoring at the district police chief level in sensitive matters involving students, farmers, religious issues, and caste-related disputes, and to ensure swift and balanced action at the very initial stage.

According to an official statement, Singhal observed that such issues are often emotionally charged and can escalate rapidly if timely intervention is not made.

He also stressed the coordination with neighbouring states to effectively deal with any inter-state situations or potential tensions.

Singhal directed each district to conduct a detailed review of major crime categories such as crimes against women, murder, theft, robbery, and snatching, and to analyse trends in these offences.

He said that such an analysis would clearly identify districts that have performed better in crime control and highlight strategies that have proven effective.

Best practices adopted by well-performing districts will be replicated in districts witnessing an increase in similar crimes.

Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police were also instructed to carry out station-wise crime analysis.

During the meeting, Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Kumar provided a detailed briefing on the steps taken so far to maintain law and order in the state, as well as future strategies.

While pointing out that each district has its distinct characteristics, he said, Superintendents of Police must anticipate potential issues in advance and keep a ready "plan of action." The ADGP stressed strengthening the information and intelligence network, paying close attention to inputs, and remaining vigilant at all times.

He further noted that many disputes can be resolved at an early stage through timely dialogue and communication, thereby preventing deterioration of the law-and-order situation.

Kumar laid special emphasis on the regular briefing and training of law-and-order companies, the availability of master trainers, and the review of their deployment.

He said that training should be continuous, practical, and situation-oriented so that the police force can face every challenge with confidence.

He also emphasised that law-and-order companies must remain in a constant "ready position" to ensure police action during any untoward incident.

Directions were also issued to maintain a list of capable officers who are adept at handling challenging law-and-order situations.

Regular debriefing of police personnel was stressed to improve response time during emergencies and to ensure that any situation is brought under control promptly.

The high-level meeting was attended by ADGP (CID) Saurabh Singh, Police Commissioner, Sonipat Mamta Singh, and Additional Directors General of Police K K Rao, Sanjay Kumar, Amitabh Dhillon, and C S Rao, along with all ADGPs, Range IGs, and Police Commissioners. PTI SUN SHS SHS