Haryana DGP chairs meeting on effective implementation of 3 new criminal laws

Chandigarh, Dec 15 (PTI) Haryana Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, on Sunday chaired a meeting to discuss the effective implementation of three new criminal laws, controlling violent crimes, and a drug-free state campaign.

The meeting was attended by senior officials and superintendents of police from across the state, who joined through video conferencing, an official statement said.

The three new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively, effective July 1. Discussing the effective implementation of the three new laws, Kapur said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has set a target to develop Haryana as a model for effectively implementing them.

These laws have to be fully implemented in Haryana by February 28 as per the set target, he said.

The DGP also said the three new laws will strengthen the justice system, and people will get speedy justice, adding that all types of resources are available with the Haryana Police to implement them, and more resources will be made available in future as needed.

Reviewing the work done in the state on drug eradication, the DGP said that making Haryana drug-free is one of the top priorities of the state police.

Although commendable work is being done to eradicate the menace of drugs from Haryana, it is essential to work in a more planned manner to make the state drug-free, the DGP said.

To make the villages and wards drug-free, it is necessary to inform people about the ill effects of narcotics and crackdown on those who smuggle them, Kapur said.

Stating that the SPs should take strict action against those who sell drugs, the DGP said, "Work with a zero-tolerance policy in this matter." He also directed the concerned officers to ensure action as per rules against pharmacists selling banned drugs.

Police should not allow drugs to be sold in their areas, and those who are addicted to drugs should be counselled and treated in OPDs or drug rehabilitation centres established at the district level, the DGP said.

He also emphasised that SHOs and DSPs should visit the villages and talk to people in the 'chaupals', which will help them obtain important information to make their respective areas drug-free.

Kapur also issued necessary guidelines to the officers on crime control, saying strict action should be taken against criminals who should be dealt with severely.

The meeting also discussed in detail how to deal with the new methods being adopted by criminals. PTI SUN ARI